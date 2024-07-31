It's time for Kentucky basketball fans to hop on the Travis Perry hype train
When Big Blue Nation found out Travis Perry would stay with Kentucky to play his college hoops, all were excited about his future, but not many believed the kid from the Bluegrass State would have a big role as a freshman.
Well, that might not be the case, as Perry has been the talk of the town since walking on campus, as he has been a lights-out shooter. When Collin Chandler and Amari Williams spoke to the media, they both could not stop raving about how good of a shooter Perry is. They had to reiterate themselves multiple times to let media know they are beyond serious when they say Perry is one of the best shooters they have ever seen.
Perry recently made 100 straight free throws three straight days and shot 90% on his three-pointers one day, which he confirmed when talking to the media last week. Those numbers are unheard of but prove that he is truly an elite shooter.
If Perry shoots this well in games and scrimmages leading up to the 2024-25 season, it is going to be very hard to keep him off the floor this season. Coach Mark Pope's offense loves a player who can catch and shoot the basketball, which is precisely what Perry brings to the table.
Perry is going to surprise some folks this season as he could walk into a significant role as a freshman if he keeps lighting it up from deep. The Wildcats have a young star on the roster who is set to break out.