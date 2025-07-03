Jaland Lowe believes Kentucky's backcourt is the best in the country
Mark Pope brought in a ton of talent in the backcourt for next season. Headlined by a returning star guard in Otega Oweh, Pope brought in three transfers, a top 25 freshman in Jasper Johnson, and two other returners in Collin Chandler and Trent Noah, both of which are expected to take a jump in their second year playing under Pope.
Incoming Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, Kentucky's starting point guard for next season, had some very high praise for the Wildcat backcourt. He believes the group can be put up against anyone's in the country.
"“I think we're the best backcourt in the country, for sure. ...Once we get our guy Jasper back (who is participating in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup), too, having everybody on the court at the same time and just competing every day, I feel like the pieces that we have, we can compete and win at the utmost level. I'm loving this group."- Lowe on Kentucky'a backcourt.
Kentucky's backcourt isn't just talented, it's very deep. The Wildcats know who their starting point guard is, but in terms of who backs him up, that could go to either Jasper Johnson, who is a versatile combo guard, or Denzel Aberdeen, also capable of playing that spot. Kentucky can go with many different combinations in the backcourt for next season, but Lowe and Oweh will certainly need to be the leaders of the group.
On paper, Kentucky's backcourt really is one of the best in the country heading into next season, if not the best. It really is hard to argue with the talent Pope has assembled in the backcourt, and when factoring in the depth, it stacks up with any other in college basketball.