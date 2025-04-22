Jaland Lowe could 'explode' in Mark Pope's offense according to CBS Sports
Isaac Trotter, David Cobb, and Travis Branham of CBS Sports all combined to write an article to rank all of the best players who entered the transfer portal this cycle, and one of the players inside of the top 50 for Kentucky was the Pitt transfer, Jaland Lowe.
The three had Lowe ranked 36th in these rankings, which came as a surprise to some due to his efficiency issues last season at Pitt.
Trotter, Cobb, and Branham had this to say about why they ranked Lowe 36th, "One of the most prolific ball-screen scorers in the country with a deep bag and real playmaking chops. Needs more consistency from 3-point range, but with spacing and less usage, he could explode in Mark Pope's offense."
Lowe was inefficient last season, shooting 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three at Pitt last season, but this article is correct to say he will take a jump in Pope's offense.
Lowe will not be shooting the ball as much this year at Kentucky as he did last season at Pitt. The Panthers did not have a lot of offensive weapons, meaning Lowe had to shoot the ball over 14 times per game, and that will not be the case next season at Kentucky.
The dribble-handoff system will help Lowe get the ball to his left hand and, get downhill and score. Lowe is a better three-point scorer than his 26.6% shows, and he will get better looks this season in Lexington.
Lowe is going to have his best season yet this year at Kentucky.