Jaland Lowe is in for a massive season under Mark Pope at Kentucky
Kentucky's point guard of the future is Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, who has two more years of eligibility left. This season, Lowe averaged 16.8 points per game for the Panthers, but the concern was his efficiency.
Lowe shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three, but the hope is that in Mark Pope's system, these numbers will explode in the right direction.
Lowe shot the ball over 14 times per game last season at Pitt, as he was the team's only option on offense but this year, he will not be shooting the ball that much.
Last season, Lamont Butler shot the ball about eight times per game, and it is safe to assume this is about how much Lowe will shoot the ball. Butler also got a lot of good looks and Lowe is a good enough shooter that he won't miss open looks a lot.
On top of the scoring, Lowe is a great passer and defender. He averaged 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game, so the sophomore filled up the stat sheet last season.
Lowe will likely average over five assists per game this season and still average around 12 points per game, but the scoring will be a lot more efficient. Pope's offense is perfect for a player like Lowe, who is going to capitalize on open looks.
Some fans had concerns about Lowe being too much of a shot chucker, but he was brought to Kentucky to be a part of the system, and he will fit his role perfectly.