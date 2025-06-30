Jaland Lowe: "Trent Noah might be the best shooter I have ever seen"
Jaland Lowe has said multiple times about his excitement playing with the guys that will be around him at Kentucky next season, Mark Pope brought in six transfers, along with four returning players and three incoming freshman. Lowe will have plenty of weapons around him.
Kentucky has been holding summer workouts for a few weeks. On Monday, Lowe was asked about who went above and beyond first impressions. What surprised Lowe the most at the start? Noah's shooting ability, which Lowe had very high praise for when speaking to media on Monday.
"Trent Noah might be the best shooter I have ever seen, and I played with a really good shooter in Blake Hinson. But Trent Noah, gosh, he can shoot the living - out the ball. He can really shoot, I love TN."- Lowe on Noah's shooting ability.
As the starting point guard next season, Lowe will have plenty of oppourtunities to find Trent Noah open for some threes. Noah was terrific last season at coming off the bench and knocking down threes. Obviously, his minutes were limited off the bench last season, but when the team needed him, he stepped up in a big way. His most memorable game from his freshman campaign has to be against Tennessee in Rupp Arena, where the 6-5 wing poured in 11 points on 3-4 shooting from three-point range. His play that game helped will the Wildcats to a nine-point win over a top 5 Tennessee squad.
Now heading into his sophomore year, Noah has an opportunity to expand his role and make an even bigger jump showcasing other areas of his game than just his impressive shooting.