Jasper Johnson discusses his relationship with Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr.
Jasper Johnson is a freshman for the Kentucky Wildcats who many anticipate having a big role for the Wildcats off of the bench.
Johnson spoke to the media for the first time at Kentucky earlier today, and one of the questions he was asked had to do with his relationship with Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr.
The two five-star recruits were just in Switzerland, representing the USA in the FIBA World Cup.
Here is what Johnson had to say about his relationship with Brown Jr. and whether or not they have been trash-talking: "We definitely talk trash. We mentioned it a couple different times. I can't wait to see him play. We definitely are really close. We have won two gold medals together. I've known Mikel since freshman or sophomore year. It's great to see his game grow. We still talk to this day, building up to when we play them at Yum. I feel like it's going to be a great game. He's a great player, and I love to compete at a high level, so we'll definitely go at it."
Brown Jr. is going to be the star player for the Cardinals this season, and it is going to be a lot of fun to watch them face off in this rivalry game.
Knowing Johnson is a Kentucky native, he really wants to take down the Cardinals in this game, which should be one of the best games of the college season.
Both Johnson and Brown Jr. will be two of the best freshmen in college basketball this season.