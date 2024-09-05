Jasper Johnson had a special message for Big Blue Nation after his Kentucky commitment
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats just landed their second commit of the 2025 class as Jasper Johnson picked the Kentucky Wildcats over Alabama and North Carolina.
Johnson is a Kentucky native whose father played football for the Wildcats, so Big Blue Nation didn't want to see this elite guard playing in another team's uniform.
Johnson is ranked as the 10th best player in the class according to 247Sports composite rankings. When it comes to Johnson's game on the floor, he is an elite scorer. He, similar to former Wildcat Rob Dillingham, is a microwave scorer who, when he gets hot, can put up a lot of points in a short period of time.
After Johnson made his commitment to Kentucky, he said to Big Blue Nation, "I am Kentucky until I die." During this entire recruiting battle, Kentucky fans were holding out hope that Johnson, being from the Bluegrass State, would keep him in town to play for Coach Pope, and after a few stressful months, this is finally a reality.
Johnson is a player who will perfectly fit in Coach Pope's system as he is an elite shooter. The thought of Johnson playing the two where he can run around and get open looks is scary. Coach Pope's teams always pass the ball a lot, leading to open shots. This aspect of the offense is going to help Johnson have a big 2025-26 season.
Kentucky is getting a star in Johnson, and by the sounds of what he had to say to BBN, he is excited to wear the Kentucky jersey in Rupp Arena.