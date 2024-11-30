Jaxson Robinson discussed how Kentucky responded after the skirmish against Georgia State
Kentucky's matchup with the Georgia State Panthers was an interesting one as the scuffle broke out in the second half. Georgia State forward Clash Peters shoved Amari Williams during a post-feed, and Koby Brea shoved Peters to stand up for his teammate.
Coach Pope even ran in to hold players back and protect his players, which was really cool to see.
After the game Jaxson Robinson was asked about how the Wildcats responded to this scuffle. Robinson had this to say about how the Wildcats responded to the skirmish, “I think it was pretty obvious that it got us going, so we have to play like that. I felt like we let up a little bit towards the beginning of the second half. But like I said, it got us going, and we started making some shots.”
This game was back and forth up until the scuffle, but Kentucky clearly took this personally and dialed in during the final part of the ball game. They were able to end up winning this game by 29 points.
Amari Williams and Otega Oweh both played well down the stretch as the Wildcats were able to extend the lead and blowout the Panthers.
It was great for Kentucky fans to see this team stand up for one another. The Wildcats are a very close team, which is impressive, knowing they have only known one another for a few months. This tightness the Wildcats possess is going to really help when they face more adversity down the stretch of the season.