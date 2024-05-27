Jaxson Robinson has a big decision coming up regarding his future
What could be the final piece to the puzzle for Mark Pope's first Kentucky roster has a big decision to make in the coming days.
Jaxson Robinson played for Coach Pope last season at BYU and led the team in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game. The 6'7, 190-pound guard also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Cougars. Robinson shot 42.6% from the field, 35.4% from three, and 90.8% from the free throw line for Coach Pope last season, so he is an elite shooter from everywhere on the floor.
Robinson's name is currently still in the NBA Draft, and he is deciding if he wants to pull his name out of the draft before the cutoff date on May 29th.
It sounds like if Robinson does, in fact, pull his name out of the draft, then more than likely he will use his final year of eligibility playing for his old coach in Lexington.
An NBA mock draft from last week had Robinson going 49th overall, but then the ones that came out later in the week didn't have him listed, so it will be very interesting to see what decision he makes. If you're a Kentucky fan, you are hoping that Robinson pulls his name out of the draft and plays for the Wildcats next season.
Robinson is a bucket-getter, and he knows Coach Pope's system. He would more than likely lead Kentucky in scoring next season if he pulled out of the draft and transferred to Kentucky.