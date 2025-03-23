Jaxson Robinson has embraced a big leadership role for Kentucky recently
Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson has dealt with a lot this season. After becoming one of the top scorers for the Wildcats this season, his season was cut short after playing through a wrist injury against Auburn on March 1, when after the game, Mark Pope announced he would miss the remainder of the season and would receive surgery on the wrist a few days later.
Robinson could have folded, and be down in the dumps, but instead, he is using his circumstances for the better. Mark Pope talked with media on Saturday ahead of Kentucky's second round matchup with 6-seed Illinois on Sunday, and he raved about the new role Robinson has stepped into.
"(Jaxson Robinson) had already become a great basketball player and had already become a really resilient person and now he's taking on a leadership/coaching role on this team where he's not just talking to our players, but he's coming up and talking to me. ...Two games ago, all of a sudden, I'm standing on the sideline and I got someone tapping me on the shoulder during live play, and I turn around - my assistants don't even do it - and it was Jax. He's walked all the way down the court."- Pope on Robinson's growing leadership.
The Wildcats will definitely need more of that leadership as they move along in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky surely misses him on the court, but he has made a big impact off the court since his season-ending injury. They'll have their hands full against a fast-paced high-scoring team in Illinois, but Kentucky also likes to play fast. It should be a good one on Sunday.