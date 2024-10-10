Jaxson Robinson knows experience will help Kentucky early in the season
Kentucky has a lot of experience on this years roster. With Mark Pope having to build a roster essentially from scratch, he's got all of the pieces that seem to fit the type of system he wants to play at Kentucky. One of his players, Jaxson Robinson, played for him two years at BYU and know what is expected of him.
Robinson though, isn't worried about that area of the game, even early on in the season, when young teams usually tend to struggle.
"Especially with some of the earlier games we got, I know there's some younger teams. I'm interested to see how they respond just in general. I'm excited just with all the experience, I think that as long as we're connected we'll be dangerous."- Robinson on Kentucky's roster experience
As a former player of Msrk Pope, the 6-foot-7 guard knows all about the expectations Pope has for his players. He plans to share any advice he has with his teammates so they can learn quickly how the head coach likes to run things.
"Just trying to lead in whatever way I can. Whenever guys have questions or little things I see that Coach Pope might not have pointed out, or whatever it may be. Just helping them out."- Robinson on using his experience.
So far, it sounds like the team chemistry has been geling really well, and as a team with all new players, that's certainly a testament to Pope's ability to bring his team together. On top of that, the players know the challenges ahead, and chemistry is massive in handling that.