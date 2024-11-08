Jaxson Robinson named to watchlist for very important college basketball award
The Wooden Award is the most prestigious honor in all of college basketball, as it is given to the best player in the nation every season. Kentucky has had two players win the Wooden Award: Anthony Davis during the 2011-12 season and Oscar Tshiebwe during the 2021-22 season.
This season, the Wildcats don't have a frontrunner for the award, but Jaxson Robinson was just named to the watchlist for the Wooden Award. Robinson went off in the Wildcat's two exhibition games but only scored eight points in the season opener.
One problem for Robinson and the rest of this team when it comes to chances of winning the Wooden Award is the unselfishness of this team. Mark Pope's Wildcats have the making of a team that could have a different leading scorer quite often. This is great for a team's chances to win a National Championship but not great for a player on the team to win the Wooden Award.
While Otega Oweh and Amari Williams were not listed on the watchlist, they are both players who could be on the midseason watchlist that will come out in a few months.
While no one on this Kentucky team will likely win the Wooden Award, the Wildcats will have a bunch of players make the All-SEC Teams at the end of the year. If the Kentucky players were asked about personal achievements, they would say that they don't care and that the only goal for this basketball team is to bring Kentucky its ninth National Championship.