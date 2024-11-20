Jaxson Robinson on his bounce back game vs. Lipscomb: 'One game doesn’t define me'
Kentucky wing Jaxson Robinson did not play well against the Duke Blue Devils in Atlanta, as he only scored one point, but the veteran bounced back in a big way against Lipscomb.
Robinson scored a season-high 20 points against Lipscomb in Rupp Arena on Tuesday. The best part of this 20-point performance from Robinson is that it was efficient, as he was 6-10 from the field and 3-6 from deep. Robinson went 5-5 from the free-throw line and also added seven rebounds to the state sheet.
Robinson, after the blowout win over Lipscomb, was asked about his bounce-back game and had this to say, “I have been doing it for a while. I know one game doesn’t define me. Just making sure I come out with good energy. I feel like there were a few times where I showed my frustration during the last game, so just making sure I come out and be a good teammate. That’s really all it is.”
Great players have bad games, and that is exactly what happened to Robinson against Duke. What great players also do is bounce back in their next game, which is what Robinson did against Lipscomb.
Kentucky will have different players lead the team in scoring on a game-to-game basis, but Robinson is a player who will lead the Wildcats in scoring a ton this season.
If Robinson can start giving Kentucky around 15 points per game on a consistent basis, this team gets even scarier. Kentucky's biggest strength is that they have so many players who can go off on any given night.