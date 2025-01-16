Jaxson Robinson playing elite basketball takes pressure off the Kentucky offense
Early this season, Jaxson Robinson had his fair share of struggles, but over the Wildcat's last two games, he has led the team to victory. Against Mississippi State, Robinson scored a game-high 27 points on 9-12 shooting and 7-10 from three. Against Texas A&M Robinson scored 22 points on 8-17 shooting and 5-13 from three. In the win over the Aggies, Robinson also pulled down eight rebounds which was very important against the team.
The reason Robinson scoring the ball for the Wildcats is so important for this team is that it takes the pressure off some of the other scorers. When Robinson was struggling, there was a ton of pressure on Otega Oweh, Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, and Koby Brea to score the basketball.
In these past two games, while Robinson has played well, Brea only scored a total of eight points. Mark Pope would love to see his sniper shoot the ball better, but Kentucky still won with Brea have back-to-back cold games.
The goal of this Kentucky offense is to have as many scorers capable of taking over a game as possible, and now that they have another one in Robinson, it makes one of the best offenses in college basketball even better.
If this version of Robinson sticks around for the rest of the season, this Kentucky team is more than capable of winning a National Championship.
Kentucky's offense is based on being able to hurt an opposing team from all over the floor, and with a red-hot Robinson, this gets easier.