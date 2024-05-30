Jaxson Robinson pulls out of the NBA Draft and commits to Kentucky
Big Blue Nation spent all of last night glued to their phones, hoping for news on Jaxson Robinson. Yesterday was the last day to pull out of the NBA Draft, and when we didn't hear anything by midnight, panic set over the Bluegrass. Well, around lunchtime on Thursday, Robinson made it official, announcing that he did, in fact, pull his name out of the NBA Draft and that he will be committing to Kentucky.
Last season for the BYU Cougars, Robinson led the team in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game while playing 26.5 minutes per game. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Cougars and Coach Pope during the 2023-24 season.
Robinson was going in a few mock drafts a couple of weeks ago, but as the hype died down, many believed he would pull his name out of the draft. The feeling was that if Robinson pulled his name out of the draft, he would make the move to Lexington to play for Coach Pope, and that became a reality.
While Kentucky has some elite shooters and defenders, they needed a player who, in a pinch, can get you a bucket like Rob Dillingham was for the Wildcats last season. Robinson is going to be that player for this team, and he could lead the Wildcats in scoring. This is a massive get for the Wildcats, and it is hard to see this not being a top-15 basketball team when the start of the season rolls around.