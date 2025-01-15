Jaxson Robinson's revenge game against Texas A&M ended in an 81-69 Kentucky victory
The #11 Texas A&M Aggies came to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a big-time Tuesday night SEC showdown, and Mark Pope's team got the victory. Kentucky took down the Aggies 81-69 despite an ugly first half on the offensive end.
A big reason why the Wildcats were able to get this victory over the Aggies was thanks to the high scoring game from Jaxson Robinson. In this ball game Robinson scored 22 points on 8-17 shooting and 5-13 from three. Robinson started his career playing for Texas A&M, and it didn't go well, leading him to the transfer portal. It was very clear from the start this game meant a lot to Robinson which is why he played well.
Robinson has now stacked back-to-back big games, helping the Wildcats secure two top 15 victories, so Big Blue Nation has full confidence in the veteran.
The other exciting part of the way the Wildcats played in this game was the rebounding. Texas A&M is the best team in college basketball at offensive rebounding, and the Wildcats outrebounded the Aggies on the offensive glass 12 to 11. The Wildcats also had 13 second-chance points compared to the Aggie's 11.
Coach Pope has been looking for his team to dominate on the glass like this all season long and doing it against one of the best rebounding teams in college basketball makes a loud statement.
Mark Pope now has five top 15 wins in his first 17 games as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. Coach Pope is going to make a lot of history as the head coach of this program.