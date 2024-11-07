Jaxson Robinson's stat line against Wright State shows why Kentucky will be elite
Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats blew out the Wright State Raiders 103-62 to start the season, and Kentucky's offense couldn't be stopped. Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points while going 8-9 from the field.
The guy many anticipate being the best player for the Kentucky Wildcats is Jaxson Robinson, who was incredible in both of the Wildcat's exhibition games. In this game against Wright State, Robinson scored eight points while going 3-6 from the field and 2-5 from three.
This stat line should excite Kentucky fans because it proves that every player on this team is capable of having a big night every game. While Robinson was expected to be the star of this team, perhaps that isn't a thing, as every player will be "the star." This is because every player in Kentucky's rotation is capable of scoring 20+ points in a game.
This basketball team is also really unselfish. These players don't care who scores the points; they just want to win basketball games. This mentality is all thanks to Coach Pope, who is building a great culture in Lexington.
Having a team like this is also dangerous in the NCAA Tournament because the Wildcat's success doesn't all depend on the play of one player. Teams like this in March make runs because, on any given game of the Big Dance, a different player is capable of scoring a lot of points. Coach Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are going to have a very special 2024-25 season.