Jaxson Robinson's struggles are becoming concerning for the Kentucky Wildcats
When Jaxson Robinson pulled his name out of the NBA Draft and decided to follow Mark Pope to Kentucky all of Big Blue Nation was fired up. Robinson came to Lexington as a player many projected to be the go-to guy for this basketball team, but early into the season, he has struggled.
Coach Pope has time after time voiced his belief in Robinson despite the struggles and the Wildcats head coach made it clear he will not come off the bench.
This means Coach Pope is going to let Robinson keep shooting until he starts to get hot. Kentucky needs Robinson to get going from deep because him shooting the ball well takes this team to the next level.
On the year, Robinson is shooting 29.5% from three, and the Wildcats need this number to increase desperately. With how well Otega Oweh and Lamont Butler have played offensively, Robinson getting going would just add one more elite threat to this scoring attack.
It is clear that Robinson is trying to work through these issues as he stayed after the win over Florida and got more shots up on the Rupp Arena floor. Coach Pope's belief in Robinson should give Big Blue Nation confidence that he is going to figure his shot out and start to score more for this team.
Kentucky needs Robinson to get going because Coach Pope is not going to reduce his minutes, so he needs to find that sweet jumper that was falling at a high-rate last season at BYU.