Jayden Quaintance has to improve in one area of his game before the 2025-26 season
Before going down with a torn ACL, Jayden Quaintance was having a heck of a freshman season. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game.
Now Quaintance has left Arizona State and will make the move to Lexington to play for the Kentucky Wildcats. The 6'10 big is going to be working to recover from the ACL surgery, but once he is back on the floor, Quaintance is going to be a star for Mark Pope.
Last season Quaintance only shot 18.8% from three, but Coach Pope has made it clear that he wants the big man shooting the ball from deep. Once Quaintance is able to get back on the floor after his injury, one of his top priorities will be to improve his shooting.
Quaintance is projected to be a top ten pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so if he is able to improve his shooting, not only will this help the Wildcats, but it will also boost his NBA Draft stock.
It will be extremely scary to see Quaintance playing in Pope's system with his athleticism, as he will be handling the basketball a lot.
Kentucky has one of the best rosters in all of college basketball, and a big reason why is thanks to what Quaintance brings to the table. As a rebounder and shot blocker, Quaintance will be one of the best players in the nation, but if he adds some consistency as a three-point shooter, he could put up historic numbers.