Joe Lunardi predicts what seed Kentucky will be in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, it's never too early for a Bracketology breakdown. Lunardi just put out his first Bracketology report for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
He has the Wildcats listed as a six-seed in the Midwest Region. Lunardi has the Wildcat opening up NCAA Tournament play with a matchup against the Dayton Flyers, which will be played in Denver, Colorado. If the Wildcats were to win this game, they would play the winner of Creighton (3 Seed) and Samford (14 Seed).
The one seed in Kentucky's region is the Kansas Jayhawks, who Lunardi has as the number one overall seed in the tournament.
Lunardi has ten SEC teams making the NCAA Tournament. Those teams are Alabama (1 Seed), Auburn (2 Seed), Tennessee (4 Seed), Texas (4 Seed), Arkansas (5 Seed), Texas A&M (5 Seed), Kentucky (6 Seed), Mississippi State (6 Seed), Florida (9 Seed), and Ole Miss (9 Seed). Having ten teams listed in the NCAA Tournament has the SEC tied with the Big Ten. The Big 12 is right on the SEC and Big Ten's tail, with nine teams in the field.
This Kentucky team has the talent and veteran leadership to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, but Mark Pope's team would love to be a higher seed than a six if possible. This team has what it takes to be a higher seed if all of these new players are able to find a way to click.
Bracketology means that college basketball is right around the corner, and Big Blue Nation couldn't be any more excited.