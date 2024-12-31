John Calipari and Adou Thiero got revenge on Oakland via a blowout win for Arkansas
Last season, in John Calipari's final season as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, he took the Wildcats into the NCAA Tournament with a lot of momentum. The Wildcats picked up two big road wins over Auburn and Tennessee right before the season ended, so the Cats were playing good ball.
They then lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament to Texas A&M, and right after this loss, the Wildcats went on to lose a heartbreaker to Oakland in the NCAA Tournament. Oakland's veteran guard Jack Gohlke sank ten threes, leading his team to an 80-76 victory over the Wildcats.
Now, Coach Calipari is the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, and last night, they took on Oakland in Bud Walton Arena and got revenge for the ugly postseason loss. Arkansas won this game 92-62, and one of the top scorers for the Hogs was Adou Thiero, who continued his elite season.
Thiero had 20 points in this game on 7-11 shooting. He also pulled down six rebounds and dished six assists. On the season, Thiero is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. His field goal percentage is 62.1, which is the 20th-best field goal percentage in college basketball.
Big Blue Nation is really happy to see Thiero playing so well for his new school, as he was a fan favorite in Lexington. Oakland caused Kentucky fans a lot of agony, but Coach Calipari was able to get revenge as the head coach of SEC foe Arkansas.