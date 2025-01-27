John Calipari describes what it will feel like to return to Rupp Arena
The coaching change that sent shockwaves across the college basketball world was when John Calipari took the job as the head basketball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kentucky then went on to hire Mark Pope, and he and his staff are off to a hot start in Lexington.
Heading into the season, the game that every college basketball fan marked on their calendar was the Wildcats matchup with the Razorbacks in Rupp Arena. This game is set to take place on Saturday, February 1st, and it will be a big one.
Arkansas does not have a midweek game this week, so the next game on the schedule for them is the matchup with the Wildcats. After Arkansas's loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, Calipari was asked by the local media about what the return to Rupp Arena is going to be like.
Here is what Coach Calipari had to say about his return to Lexington, "There will be some emotion walking into that building, and really being in town. Probably get together with some of my friends. They’re playing good. We’ve got our hands full."
It will be interesting to see how the Kentucky fans respond to Calipari's return. There will likely be a mixed reaction in the crowd when the Wildcats former coach takes the floor in red.
This game was expected to be a really good one, but Arkansas has had an unexpectedly rough season, and they will be without their freshman phenom, Boogie Fland, who is done for the year.
There are going to be a lot of eyes on Rupp Arena on Saturday as John Calipari makes his return.