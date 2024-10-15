John Calipari on Kentucky: 'I'll be rooting for them'
At SEC Tipoff, former Kentucky Coach John Calipari was asked about his thoughts on Coach Pope and the Kentucky program. Here is what Coach Calipari had to say about Mark Pope and Kentucky, "I think they hired the perfect guy for that job. Part of it is because he played there, graduated from there, has the heart for the place, and has an idea what that is. When I walked in I had Coach Hall, I had Coach Smith as well but Coach Hall. It's a different place if you're just walking in; he's been there and understands it. He and I have talked. I am fully immersed in what I'm doing. You won't believe this, I'm doing a lot of stuff, and I don't have time for any of the other stuff, any of the things out there. But I'll be rooting for them. I want Kentucky; come on, man, fifteen years gave my heart and soul. I want them to do well. Except for what date (When Kentucky plays Arkansans)."
While the last few years' tournament success wise didn't go well for Coach Calipari, it is clear that Lexington will always hold a special place in his heart.
It is also clear that he has a lot of respect for Coach Pope, and Coach Pope has made it very clear that the feeling is mutual.
While all of this is true, it is still going to be a spectacle to see Coach Calipari Walk back into Rupp Arena and see these two coaches face off for the first time. The matchup between Kentucky and Arkansas will be a fun one for a very long time.