Jon Rothstein shares who surprised him while watching Kentucky basketball practice
College basketball analyst for CBS Sports Jon Rothstein was able to watch Kentucky basketball practice yesterday, and one of the players he thought was a surprise standout was Collin Chandler. Here is what Rothstein had to say about the freshman.
"The surprise here at Kentucky practice has been freshman guard Collin Chandler. Former BYU commit hasn't played in a bit due to a Mormon Mission, but is really talented. Going to be in the Wildcats' rotation."- Jon Rothstein on Collin Chandler
Chandler is an older freshman as he was a part of the 2022 recruiting class, but people forget he was a top 40 player coming out of high school. When watching the high school film on Chandler, it was clear he will be a star at the next level. The key now for Coach Pope and the Kentucky staff is getting Chandler back into basketball shape after being on his mission trip.
Chandler brings a solid mix of shooting and driving the ball to the rim, but he is also a really good defender. Another part of Chandler's game that goes under the radar is just how athletic he is and how high he can jump. Teammates have posted videos on social media of Chandler dunking, and he literally jumps out of the gym.
Chandler is going to find his way into this rotation for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, and he is a player that has an NBA upside. Chandler could be a multiple year star for Coach Pope and this Kentucky basketball program.