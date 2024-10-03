Wildcats Today

Julius Randle is ready to help bring an NBA title to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Randle is ready to help his new team bring home the hardware.

Wyatt Huff

Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In a recent trade, two former Wildcats were involved that had the entire league buzzing about it. Last weekend, it was announced that the New York Knicks would be sending Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. For Towns, he has spent his entire NBA career in Minnesota, but now has a new home.

Towns sent out a heartfelt message to Timberwolves fans on Wednesday, saying his goodbyes.

"Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family," Towns said. "Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be."

Towns on his time in Minnesota

Last season with the Timberwolves, Towns averaged 19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, shooting 46.6% overall. With Randle, last season in New York, he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field. Now, Randle is taking his spot in Minnesota, and he's got one thing on his mind: NBA Championship. That's exactly what he's looking to help bring to his new team.

"You want to be somewhere where you feel wanted. I feel wanted here," Randle said. "At this point in my career, I've accomplished a lot of great things on an individual level, but I want to win a championship. This is a perfect opportunity to do that."

Randle on his goal with Minnesota

As both former Wildcats look to fit in with their new homes, they both have the same goal, and each bring their own unique skillset to their teams. The two certainly have the entire league talking about it.

