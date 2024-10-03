Julius Randle is ready to help bring an NBA title to the Minnesota Timberwolves
In a recent trade, two former Wildcats were involved that had the entire league buzzing about it. Last weekend, it was announced that the New York Knicks would be sending Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. For Towns, he has spent his entire NBA career in Minnesota, but now has a new home.
Towns sent out a heartfelt message to Timberwolves fans on Wednesday, saying his goodbyes.
"Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family," Towns said. "Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be."- Towns on his time in Minnesota
Last season with the Timberwolves, Towns averaged 19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, shooting 46.6% overall. With Randle, last season in New York, he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field. Now, Randle is taking his spot in Minnesota, and he's got one thing on his mind: NBA Championship. That's exactly what he's looking to help bring to his new team.
"You want to be somewhere where you feel wanted. I feel wanted here," Randle said. "At this point in my career, I've accomplished a lot of great things on an individual level, but I want to win a championship. This is a perfect opportunity to do that."- Randle on his goal with Minnesota
As both former Wildcats look to fit in with their new homes, they both have the same goal, and each bring their own unique skillset to their teams. The two certainly have the entire league talking about it.