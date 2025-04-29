Kam Williams had a special message for BBN after his Kentucky visit
Kam Williams is a player that Kentucky fans are fired up to see play in Rupp Arena, as he is going to be a star for the Wildcats. Last season for Tulane as a true freshman, Williams averaged 9.3 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks.
The best part about Williams's game is his ability to shoot the three ball. Last season for the Green Wave, Williams shot 41.2% on 4.6 attempts per game.
Williams was recently in Lexington for his official visit, and it sounds like the Kentucky signee had a great time.
Here is what Williams had to say on X after his official visit, "The culture and love that Kentucky has for their players is very special and something that I will never take for granted. I was blessed to have my official visit today and honestly cannot wait to suit up and play for all the fans. Can’t wait to get to work!"
Williams is going to head into the 2025-26 season as one of the most underrated players in all of college basketball. He will be competing for a starting spot with players like Denzel Aberdeen, Jasper Johnson, and Collin Chandler, but Williams is more than capable of winning this battle.
At 6'8 with a seven-foot wingspan Williams is going to be able to shoot the ball over ever defender in the SEC. Kentucky has the best-kept secret in college basketball on the 2025-26 roster in Kam Williams, and he is really excited to play in front of BBN.