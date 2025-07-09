Kam Williams shares which Kentucky Wildcat is the hardest to guard on the team
The local Kentucky media were given an opportunity to talk with Tulane transfer Kam Williams and Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance on Tuesday.
One of the questions Williams was asked had to do with who is the toughest player on the team to guard. Without much hesitation, Williams said that Jaland Lowe is the toughest player for him to guard.
Williams explained how Lowe is the fastest player on the team, and he can shoot the ball, so he has multiple ways to win against a defender.
Hearing this should have Kentucky fans excited, as it shows that Lowe is primed to take a big step in the right direction this season for the Wildcats. Lowe is going to be the starting point guard for Pope's Wildcats this season, and fans are hoping his shooting percentages will improve this season from what they were a year ago at Pitt.
Lowe seems to be the piece for this Kentucky team that, if he is able to hit his upside, the Wildcats will be one of the best teams in the nation.
Lowe's speed will also help the Wildcats running out, as Pope's offense loves to score points in the transition.
Williams and Lowe are two players who will be under-the-radar stars for the Wildcats, but it won't take them much time to be some of the hottest names in the SEC.
After hearing Williams talk about his teammates, it is clear this team has already built a close bond, and all of that thanks should be given to Coach Pope.