Kam Williams will 'shine' in Mark Pope's system according to CBS Sports
An article came out from CBS Sports that ranked the top 100 players in the transfer portal, and one of the Kentucky Wildcats inside the top 50 was former Tulane guard Kam Williams.
Isaac Trotter, David Cobb, and Travis Branham of CBS Sports had Williams ranked as the 44th best player in this portal cycle.
Trotter, Cobb, and Branham had this to say about Williams and why he was ranked 44th, "Analytics favorite with deep range (40% from 3-point range on 141 attempts) and strong defensive metrics. He's a low-usage, high-impact wing whose floor spacing and size could shine in Mark Pope's system if he keeps hitting shots."
Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game last season in his freshman year at Tulane. The 6'8 Williams shot 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from three for the Green Wave, so he was incredibly efficient.
This season, Williams will come off of the bench, but he is going to be a star. Williams has lottery-pick upside thanks to his size at 6'8, long wingspan, and ability to shoot the three-ball. He is a prototype of the type of player who is doing well in the NBA right now.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Williams won't be a player well-known outside of Kentucky fans, but he will quickly become one of the most exciting players in the nation.
Pope did a heck of a job evaluating Williams' talent, and it will pay off as the 6'8 guard will put up big numbers this season.