KenPom is starting to fall in love with the Kentucky Wildcats at the perfect time
Kentucky's ranking in KenPom has been up and down all season long, and their defense is a big reason why. Kentucky's offense has been inside the top ten all season long, but the defense has fluctuated.
The defense for Kentucky in the KenPom rankings has fallen below 120 at times this season but things have been a lot better for Mark Pope's team of late on this end of the floor.
Now, the Wildcats' overall ranking is all the way up to 11th, and this is all thanks to the recent defensive effort. The Wildcats offense is ranked sixth, and the defense is ranked 55th. This doesn't mean the defense is elite for Kentucky, but it has gotten a whole heck of a lot better over the last few weeks.
The other takeaway from where Kentucky is ranked in KenPom is that this team is playing really good basketball at the perfect time.
Despite being without Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa for the rest of the season, this team has played inspired over their last two ball games. If this carries over to the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, there is a world where this team can go on a run.
Coach Pope's team could be peaking at the perfect time as Andrew Carr, Koby Brea, Amari Williams, and Otega Oweh are all playing good ball. The freshmen are also heating up at the right time, making this Kentucky team deep.
