Kentucky 2025 PF target named MVP of NBPA Top 100 Camp
Kentucky's new head basketball coach, Mark Pope, has begun recruiting the 2025 class, and the staff has offered some elite players. At Coach Pope's introductory press conference, he said that while the goal is to always use the transfer portal well, this staff will try to land elite recruits in each recruiting cycle.
Well, on Tuesday, Kentucky offered five-star power forward Chris Cenac while he was attending the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Cenac went on to win the MVP of this camp that was filled with top players in the 2025 recruiting class.
When watching film on Cenac, what stood out was his ability to handle the basketball despite being a 6'10 210-pound big man. He pulled down rebounds with strong hands and had a big-time put-back dunk during a scrimmage at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Cenac also has a beautiful jump shot for a player his size, and he is a left-handed shooter.
Cenac is only a five-star on On3 currently, but he has been rising up the rankings of late, and it won't be surprising to see him as a consensus five-star when everything is said and done down the road.
Kentucky is new to the recruitment of Cenac, but he is a player that would work well in Coach Pope's system, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see the Wildcat's new head coach push hard after this talented recruit.
This is a player that Big Blue Nation needs to pay attention to as the staff gets going on recruiting the 2025 class.