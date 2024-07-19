Kentucky basketball announces jersey numbers for the 2024-25 roster
The first thing Kentucky's new head coach, Mark Pope, did when he took over was start putting together the 2024-25 roster. Now, aside from one final scholarship that the staff is looking to fill, the roster is complete.
Coach Pope built this roster knowing that he wanted a team that would be balanced on both ends of the floor, and that is exactly how this team is shaping up. When it comes to scoring, Coach Pope has Jaxson Robinson, Andrew Carr, and Koby Brea. Then you add players like Lamont Butler, Amari Williams, and Otega Oweh who are all elite on the defensive side of the floor. All of these players will help Coach Pope's first Kentucky basketball team put up some really solid numbers on the KenPom rankings.
Coach Pope has also put together a roster of players that are mostly veteran which is a reason many believe this team is built for the NCAA Tournament. Teams that are older and have a lot of players who have played a lot of college games have made runs in the tournament over the last few years, and that is exactly how Coach Pope built this 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team.
Let's take a look at the jersey numbers the Kentucky players will wear this season.
Kentucky Basketball 2024-25 Roster and Jersey Numbers
Otega Oweh 00
Lamont Butler 1
Jaxson Robinson 2
Koby Brea 4
Collin Chandler 5
Andrew Carr 7
Trent Noah 9
Brandon Garrison 10
Travis Perry 11
Grant Darbyshire 13
Ansley Almonor 15
Walker Horn 21
Amari Williams 22
Kerr Kriisa 77