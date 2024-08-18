Kentucky basketball assistant coach posts hilarious video of Coach Pope after the Wildcats landed Malachi Moreno
The Kentucky Wildcats got a massive commitment on Friday as in-state center Malachi Moreno picked the Kentucky. Moreno is ranked as the number one center in On3's rankings, and he is a perfect fit for Mark Pope's system. Moreno is a true seven-footer, but he is also fluid with the basketball and can pass.
Landing elite recruits from inside state lines is huge for this Kentucky coaching staff, so knowing they were able to keep Moreno at home is massive. Coach Pope started recruiting Moreno the second he got the job, so he made the seven-footer a priority early, and it paid off.
After Moreno committed to Kentucky, assistant coach Alvin Brooks III posted a hilarious video where he edited a picture of Coach Pope over a person dunking and then falling through a fence.
This coaching staff seems to be really close, and this will help them build an elite culture in the Kentucky basketball program.
Let's take a look at this video Coach Brooks III made of Coach Pope after the Wildcats landed their first recruit in the 2025 class.
Here is the scouting report on Moreno from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Moreno is a skilled big with significant size. He measures in at just a shade under seven-feet (6’10.5” without shoes), and while he doesn’t have much additional length (7’1” wingspan), he’s coordinated and balanced for his size, with a sturdy base. He has good hands, footwork, and keeps making consistent strides with both his physical strength and athleticism."