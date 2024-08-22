Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope has to land this elite 2026 recruit
Coach Mark Pope and his coaching staff have identified some of the players in the 2026 class they are going to recruit and have extended offers. One of those players is four-star guard Taylen Kinney. He is a 6'3 guard from Newport, Kentucky, meaning the in-state talent continues to flow for Coach Pope.
The talent the state of Kentucky has produced over the last few years has been incredible. This includes Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry, Trent Noah, Malachi Moreno, Jasper Johnson, and now Kinney.
Coach Pope just landed the elite center Moreno in the 2025 class, and he will try and land Johnson next week. Keeping in-state talent within state lines is huge for this coaching staff, and in the 2026 class, they will look to do this with Kinney.
The good news for Coach Pope and his staff when it comes to Kinney is that they have a ton of time to build this relationship before he makes his college decision way down the road.
Kinney is a player quickly rising in the recruiting rankings, and it would not be a surprise to see him as a five-star when it is all said and done. He will play at some of the camps over the next year, which should boost his rankings.
Coach Pope can't let Kinney slip away, so he needs to do everything in his power to make sure this elite guard plays his college hoops in Lexington, Kentucky. Once Kinney starts to set up official visits, this recruitment will clear up.