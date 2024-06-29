Kentucky basketball continues its dominance in the NBA Draft
Two things that go really well together are the NBA Draft and former Kentucky basketball players. The NBA Draft was earlier this week, and the Kentucky Wildcats once again dominated, sending three players to the pros. Kentucky players Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Antonio Reeves were all selected in the NBA Draft and now will begin their journeys in the league.
The Wildcats had the second most players selected in the NBA Draft behind UConn, who had four. It was a bit of a shock that Justin Edwards wasn't selected, but this hurt the Wildcat's chances of tying the National Champions.
Sheppard went third overall to the Houston Rockets. It was a perfect pick for the Rockets, as Sheppard brings the shooting and facilitating that the Rockets need. They are a young, up-and-coming team that should be able to shine with Sheppard's help.
Dillingham was drafted by the Spurs eighth overall but was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has the making of the T-Wolves point guard of the future and will have a great career with a team that is going to be a contender for a long time.
Reeves went with the 47th pick to the Orlando Magic but was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Reeves is an older player to be a rookie, but he has a very exciting NBA career ahead of him where he should be a solid role player.
Kentucky once again dominated in the NBA Draft, and hopefully, that will continue under Mark Pope.