Kentucky basketball could have a surprise player crack the starting five
The Kentucky basketball team is getting deeper into summer practice, and it sounds like this team is as advertised. While there is still a while to go before the Wildcats take the floor for the first time, some fans are starting to predict who will start for this team, and one name keeps popping up that not many would have expected before summer practice.
The Tulane transfer Kam Williams has already caught the eye of NBA experts as multiple 2026 mock drafts have him going in the first round, and now the 6'8 guard is catching the eye of Big Blue Nation.
Last season as a true freshman at Tulane, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals for the Green Wave. The most impressive aspect of his numbers from his freshman campaign was his shooting percentages. He shot 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from deep.
Williams has a wingspan of over seven feet, which will help him shoot over every defender he sees this season. This year, Williams has an opportunity to be a sniper for the Wildcats and take his game to the next level.
With Jaland Lowe and Otega Oweh looking like surefire starters, Williams could be the other player to join them in the starting lineup for this basketball team.
Williams might be right next to Jayden Quaintance when it comes to future potential, and Coach Pope will look to get this potential out of Williams.
Kentucky fans, it is a really good time to buy some stock in Williams, as he is set to be a star in Lexington.