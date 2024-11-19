Kentucky basketball five-star 2025 target provides important recruiting update
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are after one final five-star in the 2025 class, and that is Caleb Wilson. He is ranked as the fifth-best player in the 247Sports composite rankings. The 6'9 power forward is a player Coach Pope and the staff have been pushing hard after for a while now, but he isn't all that close to a decision.
Wilson recently cut the list of schools he is considering down to five, including Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, UCF, and Tennessee. The power forward is looking to make a decision on where he will play his college hoops, either in December or January.
While Wilson cut his list down to five schools, it feels like Kentucky and North Carolina are the two schools to pay attention to in this race. Coach Pope and Kentucky feel really good about where they stand with the elite power forward.
Now, this isn't going to be an easy race for Coach Pope to win, as North Carolina will likely throw everything they have at Wilson. Luckily for Kentucky, one of the Wildcat's current signees, Acaden Lewis, is buddies with Wilson, and these two want to play college hoops with one another. Hopefully, Lewis will help the staff recruit Wilson down the stretch.
Coach Pope has already brought in an elite 2025 recruiting class, but if he can land Wilson, it will become a dream class. There is a long way to go, but Coach Pope and his staff are in a good spot for one of the best players in the 2025 class.