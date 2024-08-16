Kentucky basketball has locked in an elite 2025 recruit for an official visit
One of the big men in the 2025 class that Coach Mark Pope is after just recently set up an official visit to Kentucky. This is Eric Reibe, who is from Potomac, Maryland, and is ranked as the 38th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Reibe recently announced that he will be taking a visit to Lexington the weekend of September 13th, which should be a great weekend for a visit as the football team is hosting the Georgia Bulldogs.
What will be interesting in this recruitment is what happens if Malachi Moreno commits to Kentucky. Moreno is set to commit in a few hours, and it feels like he is going to pick Kentucky. Reibe and Moreno are both back to the basket centers, so it will be intriguing to see what Reibe does if Moreno picks the Wildcats. It's not to say Kentucky can't take two centers. It would just be tough for Reibe to go to a school in a class where he is ranked as the second-best center.
Reibe has official visits set up to Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, UConn, Indiana, and Oregon, so a ton of big-time schools are after the seven-footer.
If Moreno picks Kentucky Big Blue Nation will quickly find out about what Reibe intends to do. If he comes on the visit, there is a world where he could pick Kentucky. On the other hand, a Moreno commitment could lead to Reibe canceling his visit and using it at another school. Moreno's upcoming decision will have a massive impact on Reibe's decision.