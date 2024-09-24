Kentucky basketball has moved up in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology report
The Kentucky basketball season is almost here, and it is never too early to take a look at Joe Lunardi's Bracketology report. He updated the Bracketology again this morning, and the Wildcats stayed a six seed, but they moved up among the six seeds.
The Bracketology report has the Wildcats playing #11 seed VCU in the opening round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and if the Wildcats get the win, they will take on the winner of #3 seed North Carolina and #14 seed Samford. In this Bracketology report, the Wildcats would open up the NCAA Tournament playing in Raleigh, North Carolina. This would not be an ideal place to face UNC, as Chapel Hill is right down the road.
Knowing the tough schedule Kentucky is playing both in nonconference and SEC play, it won't be easy for the Wildcats to get a high seed, but Coach Mark Pope has the roster to get it done. The SEC had ten teams in the field, according to this recent Bracketology update from Lunardi which was the most of any conference. This means winning games in this conference will be no cakewalk for Kentucky's new head coach.
Kentucky's roster has a ton of NCAA Tournament experience, and that will help this team make a run in March. This Kentucky team has the making of one that has gone to the Final Four in the new era of college basketball.
Coach Pope doesn't have any kind of proven NCAA Tournament success, so this season will be a really good opportunity for him to end that narrative.