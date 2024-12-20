Kentucky basketball has not shot as many threes as expected early into the season
The game of basketball has changed quite a bit, and the new version of the game so many love includes a lot of three-point shots. Mark Pope has played a role in the evolution of basketball as he is one of the coaches in college hoops who loves to shoot a lot of threes.
Heading into the season, the Wildcats wanted to shoot between 32-35 threes per game, yet they haven't quite gotten all that close to that number.
Many expected Kentucky to be near the top of college basketball when it came to three-point shots per game, but right now, they are 46th, shooting 28 per game. The Wildcats, on those 28 attempts per game from deep, are shooting a solid 36.7%, so it seems like they need to boost that number over 30.
Sometimes game plan might want Kentucky to feed the bigs and not shoot as many threes, but when the Wildcats have shooters like Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, and Lamont Butler, they need to let some fly.
It will be interesting to see if the Wildcats start to shoot the ball more from deep once SEC play rolls around, or will they keep taking the ball into the paint.
It does seem like the Kentucky Wildcats will start to shoot the ball more from deep once SEC play comes around, as Coach Pope has said he wants them to keep shooting the rock. Kentucky is going to win some games this season where they can't miss from three, and hopefully, they get hot before the Big Dance.