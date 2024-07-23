Kentucky basketball has offered a five-star guard in the 2025 class
Mark Pope and his coaching staff are still looking for talent in the 2025 class, and they are offering some elite players. Coach Pope just offered five-star combo guard Brayden Burries, who is ranked as the 14th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
After watching film on Burries, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Coach Pope and his staff didn't offer the five-star earlier as he is a perfect fit at the guard position for what this staff is looking for.
Burries is a massive guard at 6'4 200-pounds, which helps him get to the rim, but he can also shoot the ball. Burries has a similar frame to Otega Oweh, and players with this type of frame at the guard position tend to be solid defenders and get to the rim with ease thanks to the natural strength.
It sounds like Burries is interested in taking a visit to Kentucky, and when a player is interested in taking a visit, it usually means the school is high on their list.
In recruiting battles like this, after the coaching staff offers the player, the next step is to get the player on campus for a visit, and it sounds like this will be set up sooner rather than later.
Coach Pope continues to go after elite five-star players in the 2025 class, so it seems like the coaching staff will bring in a top recruiting class. Burries is a name to remember as Kentucky keeps looking for elite players in the 2025 class.