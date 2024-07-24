Kentucky basketball has offered another five-star in the 2025 class
Mark Pope has been very strategic about the players he is offering in the 2025 class. This was made clear by the timing of when Coach Pope offered five-star guard/wing Tounde Yessoufou. The 6'6 five-star just received an offer from Coach Pope yesterday despite a lot of communication previous to the offer.
Yessoufou told On3's Jamie Shaw this about Coach Pope last month before the offer, "Right away, when I talked to Coach Pope, I saw that he has a lot of energy. I mean, I like him a lot, and he has experience. He used to be a Kentucky player and in the NBA."
Yessoufou is a player who is quickly rising the recruiting rankings and has picked up some big-time offers like Kansas, UConn, and Arizona on top of Kentucky.
When watching film on Yessoufou the first thing that stands out is how strong he is getting to the rim. At 6'6 211 pounds, he is a force when he puts his head down and gets to the rim.
Yessoufou has seemed interested in playing at Kentucky long before Coach Pope and the staff gave him an offer, so hopefully, this will lead to the Wildcats landing the five-star. The next step will be getting Yessoufou on campus for a visit, which seems to have already been planned.
If Kentucky is able to land Yessoufou, it would be a big get as he is an elite wing player who won't have any issues getting to the rim in college. Yessoufou is a name for Kentucky fans to monitor as Kentucky looks to add players to the 2025 class.