Kentucky basketball has officially listed heights and weights for the 2025-26 roster

Jan 28, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope shouts at an official during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Kentucky basketball season continues to inch closer and closer, and Big Blue Nation can't wait to see the team Mark Pope built in action. This is the most hype that has been around a Kentucky basketball team in a very long time, as this team is looking like one of the best in college basketball.

This team is deep from top to bottom, as Pope did an excellent job of building this roster with portal players, high school recruits, and retaining some of last year's team.

The team is currently at the mid-point of summer practice, working to get better and ready for the gauntlet of a non-conference schedule.

The Kentucky Athletics website now has jersey numbers, heights, and weights listed for the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball roster.

Let's take a look at the heights and weights of every player on Kentucky's roster.

Kentucky Basketball 2025-26 Roster Heights, Weights, and Jersey Numbers

Otega Oweh
Number: 00
Height 6'4
Weight: 215

Denzel Aberdeen
Number: 1
Height: 6'5
Weight: 190

Jasper Johnson
Number: 2
Height: 6'4
Weight: 175

Kam Williams
Number: 3
Height: 6'8
Weight: 190

Andrija Jelavic
Number: 4
Height: 6'11
Weight: Not Listed

Collin Chandler
Number: 5
Height: 6'5
Weight: 202

Trent Noah
Number: 9
Height: 6'5
Weight: 220

Brandon Garrison
Number: 10
Height: 6'10
Weight: 250

Jaland Lowe
Number: 15
Height: 6'3
Weight: 188

Jayden Quaintance
Number: 21
Height: 6'9
Weight: 215

Braydon Hawthorne
Number: 22
Height: 6'8
Weight: 175

Mouhamed Dioubate
Number: 23
Height: 6'7
Weight: 215

Malachi Moreno
Number: 24
Height: 6'11
Weight: 230

Reece Potter
Number: 33
Height: 7'1
Weight: 215

