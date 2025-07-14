Kentucky basketball has officially listed heights and weights for the 2025-26 roster
The Kentucky basketball season continues to inch closer and closer, and Big Blue Nation can't wait to see the team Mark Pope built in action. This is the most hype that has been around a Kentucky basketball team in a very long time, as this team is looking like one of the best in college basketball.
This team is deep from top to bottom, as Pope did an excellent job of building this roster with portal players, high school recruits, and retaining some of last year's team.
The team is currently at the mid-point of summer practice, working to get better and ready for the gauntlet of a non-conference schedule.
The Kentucky Athletics website now has jersey numbers, heights, and weights listed for the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball roster.
Let's take a look at the heights and weights of every player on Kentucky's roster.
Kentucky Basketball 2025-26 Roster Heights, Weights, and Jersey Numbers
Otega Oweh
Number: 00
Height 6'4
Weight: 215
Denzel Aberdeen
Number: 1
Height: 6'5
Weight: 190
Jasper Johnson
Number: 2
Height: 6'4
Weight: 175
Kam Williams
Number: 3
Height: 6'8
Weight: 190
Andrija Jelavic
Number: 4
Height: 6'11
Weight: Not Listed
Collin Chandler
Number: 5
Height: 6'5
Weight: 202
Trent Noah
Number: 9
Height: 6'5
Weight: 220
Brandon Garrison
Number: 10
Height: 6'10
Weight: 250
Jaland Lowe
Number: 15
Height: 6'3
Weight: 188
Jayden Quaintance
Number: 21
Height: 6'9
Weight: 215
Braydon Hawthorne
Number: 22
Height: 6'8
Weight: 175
Mouhamed Dioubate
Number: 23
Height: 6'7
Weight: 215
Malachi Moreno
Number: 24
Height: 6'11
Weight: 230
Reece Potter
Number: 33
Height: 7'1
Weight: 215