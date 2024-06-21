Kentucky basketball has reached out to an elite in-state 2026 prospect
The window to reach out to players in the 2026 class is back open, and Mark Pope just reached out to an elite guard. Jaylen Johnson is a 6'5 175 shooting guard from Louisville, Kentucky, who plays his high school hoops at Trinity. Johnson is ranked as the 50th best player in the 2026 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Coach Pope needs to keep some of these elite players from the state of Kentucky within state lines, and Johnson is a perfect opportunity to do just that in the 2026 class.
Coach Pope is currently doing this with 2025 in-state prospects Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno. The two are some of the highest-ranked players in the 2025 class, and Coach Pope is trying to make sure they stay in the state to play their college hoops.
The 2026 prospect Johnson took a visit to Lexington when John Calipari was still the head coach, but you can expect Coach Pope to try and get him on campus for a visit soon.
Johnson is an excellent shooter, but he can also slash and help on the glass, making him a perfect fit for what Coach Pope is trying to build in Lexington. This elite guard prospect is nowhere near close to making a decision, which gives Coach Pope the chance to catch up in this race. If Johnson comes to campus for a visit at some point during this season, it would be big for the Wildcats. This is a name to remember as Kentucky starts recruiting the 2026 class.