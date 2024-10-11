Kentucky basketball has received a crystal ball to land an elite 2025 guard
Coach Mark Pope and his coaching staff already have an elite guard committed in the 2025 class, and that would be Jasper Johnson. The five-star is from the Bluegrass State and is going to be special for the Wildcats, but he is more of a two-guard.
Coach Pope is still looking to bring in a point guard in the 2025 class, and the player he is recruiting hard is Acaden Lewis. The 6'2 guard is a four-star ranked as the 36th best player in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Johnson is more of a shooter and scorer than Lewis, who is more of a facilitator, but Lewis is more capable of making shots and scoring around the rim.
Lewis is currently in Lexington for a visit, which will have him at Big Blue Madness on Friday night. On Thursday, Duke insider Adam Rowe entered a crystal ball for Lewis to pick Kentucky.
It wouldn't come as much of a surprise if Lewis even committed this weekend, as Kentucky always seems to land a high school recruit during Big Blue Madness.
If Lewis did pick Kentucky, having a backcourt of Johnson and Lewis for the 2025-26 season would be very scary, knowing both of these guards can score the ball. This backcourt would give Coach Pope precisely what he needs to run his system.
Big Blue Nation needs to pay attention over the next few days/weeks because a commitment for Lewis could be coming soon, and all signs are pointing to the Wildcats.