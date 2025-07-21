Kentucky basketball has set up an official visit with another top five 2026 recruit
The Kentucky coaching staff is deep into recruiting the 2026 class as Mark Pope looks to land some elite talent. Many visits have been set up for Kentucky over the last few weeks, but another one can be added to the tally as Christian Collins will visit Lexington on October 12th.
Collins is ranked as the fourth-best player in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the number one power forward in the class.
The 6'8 200-pound power forward is a California native who currently attends St. John Bosco.
Currently, Kentucky is second in this race according to On3's recruiting prediction machine, as it gives Pope's Wildcats a 34.1% chance to land Collins, while USC is in the lead with a 51.6% chance to land him.
USC is the other school that just got a visit set up with Collins, as he will head to Los Angeles for this visit on August 30th.
Kentucky fans are still waiting to see Coach Pope land a big fish out of high school who is not from the Bluegrass State, and Collins will give him a chance to do that.
Collins is a player that has some of the highest potential in this class, and if he unleashes this, the 6'8 forward could be a star in the NBA.
Kentucky has a lot of recruits they are after in this class, so fans should expect Coach Pope to bring in at least two or three highly ranked players this cycle. Collins is a name for Big Blue Nation to monitor before his October visit.