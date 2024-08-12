Kentucky basketball has to land this elite 2025 prospect
One player in the 2025 class that Mark Pope can't miss on is five-star power forward Niko Bundalo. Kentucky is new to this recruitment as Coach Pope hasn't been in Lexington long, so the Wildcats are playing from behind, but Bundalo was made in a lab for this system.
The 6'11 215-pound power forward is also a lights-out shooter, which is what makes him so exciting for Kentucky's new offensive system. While the shooting is the most exciting part of his game for the system, Bundalo can also play down low and pass the basketball.
Bundalo recently reduced the list of schools he is considering to eight, which included Kentucky, UConn, North Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan State, Pitt, Texas, and Xavier. He is in the process of setting up visits currently, and he is planning for the final visit he takes to be to Lexington.
If this ends up being the case, it is a very good thing for the Kentucky Wildcats because that would mean the final school he sees before making a decision would be Kentucky.
It shouldn't be hard for Coach Pope to sell Bundalo his vision when the power forward is on campus, as, once again, he was made for this system. If Coach Pope explains to Bundalo how he would use him and shows him how this could lead to the NBA, it will be hard for him to say no.
Big Blue Nation needs to remember the name Niko Bundalo, as he would be an elite addition to the 2025 class for Kentucky.