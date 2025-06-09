Kentucky basketball hosted a very important five-star recruit this weekend
With the 2025-26 roster fully put together, Mark Pope and his coaching staff are starting to focus on the 2026 recruiting class. Coach Pope has been active with almost every player ranked in the top ten in this class, so Kentucky fans can expect a great class.
One player the staff is making a strong push after is the number one overall player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes. The 6'7 forward is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and Coach Pope has done an excellent job recruiting in-state during his short time in Lexington.
Stokes is going to be an absolute star in college hoops, and it sounds like Pope will have to take down Pat Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals to land the best player in the 2026 class.
Multiple schools are in on Stokes, as he is the top player in the country, but there is a good chance that this could come down to a Kentucky vs. Louisville battle.
Coach Pope has yet to lose a battle like this during his time in Lexington, and Big Blue Nation would love to see this streak continue.
Stokes is likely still not near a decision for where he will play his college basketball, but the Wildcats will be involved in this recruitment until the very end.
Stokes is a player whose game would fit in perfectly with Pope's style of play, which is a reason why Kentucky fans feel the Wildcats have a good shot in this recruitment.
This is a recruitment the Wildcats need to pay attention to over the next few months.