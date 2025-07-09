Kentucky basketball is being disrespected by a national media outlet
Mark Pope and the entire Kentucky coaching staff did an excellent job building the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball roster that has the Wildcats looking like one of the best teams in the nation.
Kentucky is in the top ten of most preseason rankings that have come out of late, but USA Today just put one out that had Pope's team 14th in the nation.
Here is what USA Today had to say about ranking the Wildcats 14th, "Getting leading scorer Otega Oweh back in the fold for another year will keep the Wildcats in the mix for the SEC crown under second-year coach Mark Pope. One huge factor that could determine where Kentucky lands is the health of sophomore transfer Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State), one of the top prospects in the nation and a potential difference-maker on the defensive end. Quaintance injured his knee last season but is expected to be ready in the fall. Kentucky also upgraded its backcourt by adding Jaland Lowe (Pittsburgh) and Denzel Aberdeen (Florida)."
The reality is that there are not 13 teams better than Kentucky this season, and it won't take Pope's team long to prove this to be a fact. Kentucky has one of the deepest rosters in the nation, to go with a future All-American in Otega Oweh and a top five NBA Draft pick in Jayden Quaintance.
Kentucky is going to be a top five team in the nation when Quaintance is back to 100% from his ACL injury.
These Kentucky players don't care about any outside noise, but Pope's team is elite and has a real shot to win it all.