Kentucky basketball is going to be an elite rebounding team
Rebounding is a massive part of basketball, and teams that are good on the glass typically win a lot of games. Last season, Kentucky wasn't good on the glass, which led to many second-chance points for the opposing team and many one-and-done possessions.
Last season, Mark Pope's BYU team was solid on the glass. They had a positive rebound margin and were 26th in all of college basketball in rebounds per game. Kentucky was 72nd in this stat last season in John Calipari's final season at Kentucky. Kentucky's leading rebounder, Tre Mitchell, averaged 7.2 boards per game. After Mitchell, the next closest player was Adou Thiero at five per contest.
On the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team, Coach Pope brought in a bunch of players who will be good on the glass. Last season, Amari Williams averaged 7.8 rebounds per game, Andrew Carr averaged 6.8, Brandon Garrison averaged 5.3, and Ansley Almonor averaged 5.1. Kentucky's frontcourt is made up of great rebounders, and the backcourt has a bunch of players who aren't afraid to help on the glass.
Coach Pope is going to preach rebounding to this team to make sure that the Wildcats don't give teams extra possessions this season. The 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team should be an excellent rebounding team, which is exciting for Big Blue Nation.
There is nothing more frustrating than watching a team that can't seem to grab a board, and that won't be an issue for the Wildcats this season. Rebounding wins games, and the Wildcats will be good at it this season.