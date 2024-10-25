Kentucky basketball is once against being disrespected by CBS Sports
The college basketball season is here, and some of the final lists about top players and rankings are coming out from some of the big publications. CBS Sports put out an article that ranked the 101 best players this season in college basketball, and only one Wildcat was ranked.
The one Kentucky player that was ranked in these rankings was Jaxson Robinson. He was 33rd on this list, which is way too low. Robinson is a player that has All-American upside, and there are not 32 players better than him in college basketball.
Robinson being too low in these rankings isn't the only issue Kentucky fans should have with this list. There are multiple arguments that could be made for players to be on this list, like Andrew Carr. The Wake Forest transfer is one of the best power forwards in the SEC, and he is going to have a massive season for the Wildcats, where he could average nearly 15 points per game. This list is just another reason why Carr is one of the most underrated players in college basketball.
An argument could be made that Lamont Butler, Koby Brea, and Amari Williams should have been on this list, but Carr is the player who, without a doubt, should have been listed.
People continue to doubt this Kentucky team, but that doesn't bother Coach Pope's squad one bit. This basketball team doesn't care about rankings; they care about wins and trying to bring home the Kentucky basketball program's ninth National Championship trophy.